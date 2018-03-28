POLITICS
Mike Pence Accused Of Hypocrisy Over Tribute To Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown

"You walked out of a football game because of football players peacefully protesting inequality."
Vice President Mike Pence has sparked anger with his tribute to civil rights icon Linda Brown.

Brown, who as a young child was at the center of the Brown vs. Board of Education case which played a key role in ending segregation in U.S. public schools, died Monday at the age of 76.

On Tuesday, Pence tweeted she would “be remembered as a towering figure in the fight for equality & equal treatment under the law.”

“Her role in challenging school segregation helped make our Nation a better place & her legacy will live on for decades,” Pence added.

However, many tweeters accused Pence of hypocrisy — and reminded him of how he walked out of an October 2017 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers after several 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Here’s a sampling of the responses so far:

