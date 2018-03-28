Mike Pence Accused Of Hypocrisy Over Tribute To Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown

Vice President Mike Pence has sparked anger with his tribute to civil rights icon Linda Brown.
Brown, who as a young child was at the center of the Brown vs. Board of Education case which played a key role in ending segregation in U.S. public schools, died Monday at the age of 76.
On Tuesday, Pence tweeted she would “be remembered as a towering figure in the fight for equality & equal treatment under the law.”
“Her role in challenging school segregation helped make our Nation a better place & her legacy will live on for decades,” Pence added.
However, many tweeters accused Pence of hypocrisy — and reminded him of how he walked out of an October 2017 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers after several 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.
Here’s a sampling of the responses so far: