Mike Pence Accused Of Hypocrisy Over Tribute To Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown

Vice President Mike Pence has sparked anger with his tribute to civil rights icon Linda Brown.

Brown, who as a young child was at the center of the Brown vs. Board of Education case which played a key role in ending segregation in U.S. public schools, died Monday at the age of 76.

On Tuesday, Pence tweeted she would “be remembered as a towering figure in the fight for equality & equal treatment under the law.”

Linda Brown will be remembered as a towering figure in the fight for equality & equal treatment under the law. Her role in challenging school segregation helped make our Nation a better place & her legacy will live on for decades. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/nkWEoJZrvG — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 27, 2018

“Her role in challenging school segregation helped make our Nation a better place & her legacy will live on for decades,” Pence added.

However, many tweeters accused Pence of hypocrisy — and reminded him of how he walked out of an October 2017 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers after several 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Here’s a sampling of the responses so far:

You’re the Vice President for someone who called white supremacists very fine people. Don’t even pretend to support civil rights. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) March 28, 2018

You forfeited the right to pretend you care about racial justice when you walked out of that football game. — Sharon Hoger (@ms_holstein) March 27, 2018

And you will be remembered as the VP who LITERALLY sold his soul to the devil. — Simon Goodman (@simong0808) March 27, 2018

You walked out of a football game because of football players peacefully protesting inequality. 🙄 Also your track record of creating laws for equal treatment for marginalized groups (in particular for the LGBTQ Community and Women) really isn't good. — Amy Grimm (@AGRIMMONE) March 27, 2018

Mike Pence will be remember as a towering bigot in the fight against equality & equal treatment under the law. His role in perpetuating hate and exclusion has brought great disappointment to our nation & his notoriety will live on for decades. May he GTFO of office asap. https://t.co/Dac0cwVCIW — Josh Schwartz (@Schwartzish) March 27, 2018

Quiet, hypocrite, no one believes a word you have to say. — WM Swadley 🌊 (@Wm_Swadley) March 27, 2018

As a veteran I don't feel disrespected by those who kneel to protest injustice.

I do feel disrespected by Trump pissing on the Constitution.

I know which side of history you're on. — She persisted (@CaseyHinds) March 27, 2018

She certainly will be. And you may be remembered as the vice president who all but defended confederate monuments and walked out of a football stadium because you were so offended by young black men peacefully protesting continued racial injustice. Please do better. — AJ Jeck (@AJeck3) March 27, 2018

Remember when you spent government money just to walk out of a football game? — this is fine (@hencough) March 27, 2018

This from the guy who attended a football game so he could walk out when players peacefully protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. And I know I'm not the first person to say it, but I want to keep reminding you of your hypocrisy. — DanielleinDC (@VeggieTart) March 27, 2018