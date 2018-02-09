Mike Pence Left Out In Cold At Winter Olympics VIP Reception

Vice President Mike Pence didn’t get the VIP treatment at a VIP reception before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

He found himself without a seat after showing up late, after the dinner started, The Washington Post’s Anna Fifield reported.

The veep, who is representing President Donald Trump’s administration at the games, was supposed to dine with the U.S. athletes.

Then it got even more awkward.

Joe Scarnici via Getty Images Mike Pence visits with guests at the USA House at the Winter Olympics.