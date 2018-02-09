Mike Pence Left Out In Cold At Winter Olympics VIP Reception

Vice President Mike Pence didn’t get the VIP treatment at a VIP reception before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.
He found himself without a seat after showing up late, after the dinner started, The Washington Post’s Anna Fifield reported.
The veep, who is representing President Donald Trump’s administration at the games, was supposed to dine with the U.S. athletes.
Then it got even more awkward.
Pence greeted or shook hands with everyone around a table of dignitaries, except North Korea’s ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam, the Post noted. Kim was seated between United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach, so the apparent snub likely created a bit of tension.