Mike Pence's Wistful Tweet About 'A More Respectful Time' Does Not Go Over Well

Great being at the @SenateGOP policy lunch today. Judge Brett Kavanaugh deserves the support of every member of the United States Senate. As I said last week, Democrats in the Senate have gone from "advice and consent" to "resist and obstruct"... https://t.co/qjcOUUH0Ve

...Justice Antonin Scalia was confirmed 98-0 and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg received support of 96 Senators. If we lived in a more respectful time, Judge Brett Kavanaugh would be overwhelmingly confirmed by the United States Senate. #ConfirmKavanaugh

The Veep’s comments did not go over well. Many Twitter users reminded him of how Republicans denied a Supreme Court seat to Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee. They also highlighted the lack of respect President Donald Trump shows to his rivals on an almost daily basis: