Mike Pence's Wistful Tweet About 'A More Respectful Time' Does Not Go Over Well

Vice President Mike Pence faced an online backlash this week after he wistfully tweeted about “a more respectful time.”
On Tuesday, Pence bemoaned the Democrats’ attempt to block the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee:
The Veep’s comments did not go over well. Many Twitter users reminded him of how Republicans denied a Supreme Court seat to Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee. They also highlighted the lack of respect President Donald Trump shows to his rivals on an almost daily basis: