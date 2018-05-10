Mike Pence To Robert Mueller On Russia Probe: 'Wrap It Up'

“And that he was just this clueless, hapless Indiana Hoosier that Donald Trump and the rest of the White House said nothing to. But you’ve just got to start asking yourself, if Mike Pence wants to kill an investigation that is pursuing how the Russians tried to undermine American democracy in 2016 — my gosh, makes me sad to say this … but I guess we have to start asking the question why does Mike Pence want to kill this investigation?”

Scarborough called Pence the “Spiro Agnew for the Trump administration,” referring to Richard Nixon’s first vice president, who resigned after pleading no contest to an income tax evasion charge.