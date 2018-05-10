Mike Pence To Robert Mueller On Russia Probe: 'Wrap It Up'

Vice President Mike Pence wants special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the probe into possible connections between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, to “wrap it up.”
On Thursday morning, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell interviewed Pence and asked about Mueller.
She first pressed Pence on whether Mueller could be trusted. Pence didn’t answer that question or her follow-up about whether “this investigation is a hoax.”
Instead, Pence responded, “What I think is that it’s been about a year since this investigation began. Our administration has provided over a million documents. We’ve fully cooperated in it. And in the interest of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up. I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.”
His comment raised a red flag for “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, who mentioned the interview with Mitchell on his show on MSNBC later that morning.
Scarborough theorized that Pence might not be revealing all that he knows about the investigation, particularly about former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
“Mike Pence has been claiming that he was just out in the dark,” said Scarborough.
“And that he was just this clueless, hapless Indiana Hoosier that Donald Trump and the rest of the White House said nothing to. But you’ve just got to start asking yourself, if Mike Pence wants to kill an investigation that is pursuing how the Russians tried to undermine American democracy in 2016 — my gosh, makes me sad to say this … but I guess we have to start asking the question why does Mike Pence want to kill this investigation?”
Scarborough called Pence the “Spiro Agnew for the Trump administration,” referring to Richard Nixon’s first vice president, who resigned after pleading no contest to an income tax evasion charge.