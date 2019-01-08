Mike Pence Struggles To Defend Trump's Lie That Past Presidents Support His Border Wall

On Friday, Trump falsely boasted that his predecessors “have told me that we should have” built the wall.

“This should have been done by all of the presidents that preceded me, and they all know it,” he said during a news conference. “Some of them have told me that we should have done it.”

But all four living former presidents have denied that they ever spoke to Trump about the wall or have made it clear they do not support Trump’s long-promised proposal.

Pressed by NBC News’ Hallie Jackson in an interview Tuesday, Pence hesitated, before attempting to claim that the president meant that it had been “his impression” and that he meant “the importance of border security.”

“I know the president has said that that was his impression from previous administrations, previous presidents,” Pence said. “I know I’ve seen clips of previous presidents talking about the importance of border security, the importance of addressing the issue of illegal immigration.”

None of the living former presidents has explicitly stated any support for the wall itself, contrary to Trump’s brag on Friday.

The vice president’s attempted defense was similar to a statement from an administration official to The New York Times on Monday, in response to all of Trump’s living predecessors contradicting Trump’s false claim.

The official said that Trump “might have been referring to public comments made by previous presidents on behalf of border security, though not the wall specifically or directly to Mr. Trump,” The Times reported.