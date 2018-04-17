Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend, two unnamed sources told The Washington Post.
Pompeo reportedly made a secret visit to North Korea to prepare for direct talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim, who plan to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program. The White House has said the talks are supposed to take place in May or early June.
Trump has nominated Pompeo to become the country’s next secretary of state.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.