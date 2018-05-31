Mike Pompeo Ramps Up Pressure On North Korea

Currently the vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, Kim is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the U.S. since 2000. He traveled to the states this week after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled the summit, set to take place on June 12 in Singapore, last Thursday. Trump changed his tune a day later, hinting the summit could still take place.

Officials on both sides have since rushed to repair the damage, conducting a series of meetings in the Korean Demilitarized Zone that were ongoing as of Tuesday, the White House confirmed. The U.S. also sent a team to Singapore to prepare for the summit.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. was still committed to the June 12 date for the summit.

“And if not, we’ll be ready on July 12,” she said.