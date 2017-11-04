Mila Kunis may be the most relatable celebrity around.

The superstar actress on Thursday night told Conan O’Brien on his late night show that she used to sell unlicensed, knock-off t-shirts on eBay in the late 90s and early 2000s. Kunis said that the business was all for her best friend, Julie, who needed some fast cash.

“We would go to downtown L.A. and buy t-shirts and tank tops for like, two cents,” Kunis told the late night host. “And then buy iron-ons, print it out and iron on whatever image. At that time the number one image was Backstreet Boys or *NSYNC,” she said.

Keep in mind, this was all while Kunis was filming “That 70s Show.”

Listen, we can definitely understand having that one friend that ropes you into their hairebrained scheme to make some extra money. The actress told Conan that just about everything about their eBay business was illegal.

Kunis apparently also used to help her best friend Julie at her mall store, where people definitely noticed Kunis as Jackie from “That 70s Show.”

“Everyone probably thought you were in terrible financial trouble,” Conan told her.