Miley Cyrus Goes Full 'Wrecking Ball' On Lively 'Carpool Karaoke'

Miley Cyrus’s “Carpool Karaoke” was a real “Party in the U.S.A.”

The pop star joined “Late Late Show” host James Corden on the road to sing some of her classic hits in footage that aired Tuesday night.

Between songs, “The Voice” coach revealed how high she’d been during major moments in her life, and why twerking alongside Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV VMAs led her to become an activist for social change.

They also challenged each other to cry on cue.

