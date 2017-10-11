ENTERTAINMENT
10/11/2017 07:27 am ET

Miley Cyrus Goes Full 'Wrecking Ball' On Lively 'Carpool Karaoke'

She also revealed how twerking at the 2013 VMAs led to a radical change.

By Lee Moran

Miley Cyrus’sCarpool Karaoke” was a real “Party in the U.S.A.”

The pop star joined “Late Late Show” host James Corden on the road to sing some of her classic hits in footage that aired Tuesday night.

Between songs, “The Voice” coach revealed how high she’d been during major moments in her life, and why twerking alongside Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV VMAs led her to become an activist for social change.

They also challenged each other to cry on cue.

There was some of this:

Plenty of this:

And a bit of this:

Check out the full segment above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
