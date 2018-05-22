ENTERTAINMENT
Miley Cyrus Comes In Like A Wrecking Ball To Prank A Sleeping Jimmy Kimmel

Yeah, she wrecked him. In the balls.
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel got another disturbed night’s sleep last week thanks to pop star Miley Cyrus.

The singer burst into the snoozing late-night talk show host’s bedroom to give a special performance of her 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.” Rihanna and Britney Spears have both pulled the same prank on Kimmel in recent years.

But Cyrus kicked it up a notch, using a spoof sledgehammer to split fake rubble strewn on Kimmel’s bed and accidentally hit him in the balls as crew members wearing high-vis jackets and wrecking ball costumes looked on.

Check out the full clip above.

