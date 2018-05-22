Miley Cyrus Comes In Like A Wrecking Ball To Prank A Sleeping Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel got another disturbed night’s sleep last week thanks to pop star Miley Cyrus.

The singer burst into the snoozing late-night talk show host’s bedroom to give a special performance of her 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.” Rihanna and Britney Spears have both pulled the same prank on Kimmel in recent years.

But Cyrus kicked it up a notch, using a spoof sledgehammer to split fake rubble strewn on Kimmel’s bed and accidentally hit him in the balls as crew members wearing high-vis jackets and wrecking ball costumes looked on.