Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a busy Sunday night at the Oscars ― and the two didn’t even attend the actual ceremony.

The singer and her actor love stepped out the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, after the Academy Awards. For the occasion, Cyrus wowed in a silky, cream and black gown, while Hemsworth looked dapper in a Burberry tux and bow tie.

The gorgeous couple were oozing Old Hollywood vibes.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 4, 2018 at 10:33pm PST

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 5, 2018 at 5:31am PST

We can’t get enough of Cyrus’ stunning gown, or these two’s loved-up looks:

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Earlier in the night, the two made an appearance at Elton John’s 26th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Cyrus wore a hot pink and silver sequined gown from Moschino, and what looked like her engagement ring.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:36pm PST

The singer once told Ellen DeGeneres that she doesn’t wear her ring much, and only wears it for Liam.

“This is really weird because [my engagement ring] is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy, and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up, so sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney tune,” Cyrus told the talk show host in 2016.

She added: “And [Liam]’s kind of like what’s going on? I’m like, this isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.”