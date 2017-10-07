ENTERTAINMENT
Miley Cyrus' Lip Sync Battle With Jimmy Fallon Is Exhausting Just To Watch

So energetic.
By Lee Moran

Miley Cyrus brought the energy to her uptempo Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

The singer nailed the splits and did a high-kick as she rounded off her week-long “Tonight Show” residency with a pretend sing-off.

Fallon, meanwhile, turned to some puppets for help.

The pair gave Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still,” “Violet” by Hole and Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime” the lip sync treatment.

In the end, there was really only one winner.

Find out who in the clip above.

