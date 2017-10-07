Miley Cyrus' Lip Sync Battle With Jimmy Fallon Is Exhausting Just To Watch

The singer nailed the splits and did a high-kick as she rounded off her week-long “Tonight Show” residency with a pretend sing-off.

Fallon, meanwhile, turned to some puppets for help.

The pair gave Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still,” “Violet” by Hole and Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime” the lip sync treatment.

In the end, there was really only one winner.