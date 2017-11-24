Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With Funny Thanksgiving Tweet

Miley Cyrus set the record straight over recent pregnancy rumors in the best possible way.
Reports began circulating that the “Wrecking Ball” singer and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth might be expecting a baby after Cyrus shared this snap to Instagram on Wednesday:
Cyrus, whose 25th birthday this year fell on Thanksgiving, said she was “stoked” for the upcoming “day full of Tofurkey & loved ones!”
She also captioned the image with the hashtag #VeganTurkeyBaby.
Some fans, and multiple news organizations, interpreted the post to mean that the singer might be pregnant.
To which Cyrus, on Thursday, amusingly replied: