Miley Cyrus took a wrecking ball to holiday song “Santa Baby” on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The singer reworked the track, which has previously been criticized for sexist lyrics, for the Me Too era.

“Santa baby, I’d love to know my ass won’t get grabbed at work, by some ignorant jerk,” Cyrus sang, while also demanding that men don’t send her dick pics and that women be granted equal pay.