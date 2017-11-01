Millie Bobby Brown Drops The Mic With Her 'Stranger Things' Rap Recap

Millie Bobby Brown is here to get you hyped for the second season of “ Stranger Things .”

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the young, British actress who plays the character Eleven, rapped a recap of what happened in the first season of the popular Netflix program. Riffing on everything from “Dungeons and Dragons” to Eggo waffles, Brown broke down the sci-fi horror show’s basic plotline ― and revealed that it was “bad news” when you see her character’s bloody nose.