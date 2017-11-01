Millie Bobby Brown Drops The Mic With Her 'Stranger Things' Rap Recap

Millie Bobby Brown is here to get you hyped for the second season of “Stranger Things.”
On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the young, British actress who plays the character Eleven, rapped a recap of what happened in the first season of the popular Netflix program. Riffing on everything from “Dungeons and Dragons” to Eggo waffles, Brown broke down the sci-fi horror show’s basic plotline ― and revealed that it was “bad news” when you see her character’s bloody nose.
Check out the full segment above.
