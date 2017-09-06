STYLE & BEAUTY
09/06/2017 11:15 am ET

Pregnant Mindy Kaling Looks Super Cute In A Little Black Dress

You can never go wrong with an LBD, right?
By Jamie Feldman

Mindy Kaling seems to be following a pattern ― at least when it comes to her maternity style so far. 

The mom-to-be was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing a little black RED Valentino dress with black-and-white starred sleeves that retails for $750.

Miguel Aguilar/JS PacificCoastNews

She paired the look with flat sandals, gold statement earrings and big sunglasses. 

We’re having slight flashbacks to July, when Kaling made her first red carpet appearance in Beverly Hills after reports emerged that she is expecting her first child. At the time, she wore another LBD ― which also boasted a statement sleeve ― to a Hulu event.

Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images
Interesting.

Coincidence? Probably. Cute? Yes. 

The appearance comes just a few weeks after Kaling finally confirmed her pregnancy, in an interview with Willie Geist of “Sunday Today.” Prior to that, we had only internet rumors and, oh, right, Kaling’s “A Wrinkle in Time” co-star Oprah Winfrey’s word for it

More like this, please, Mindy.

