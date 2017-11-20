Chinese Model Recovers Gracefully After Falling At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chinese model Ming Xi took a tumble on the runway but still rose above the mishap.
The 28-year-old slipped Monday while walking during the “Winter’s Tale” portion of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. Xi handled the fall gracefully, readjusting her costume and getting back on her feet in seconds.
Xi, who had tripped on her long train, somehow managed to smile throughout the ordeal. Gizele Oliveira, who was walking behind her, lent a hand as she stood up and then waited for Xi to go forward.
The model’s calm approach to temporary disaster drew applause from the audience and before long, people across social media were praising Xi for her poise. Others also commended Oliveira for her empathy on the runway.
Brava, angels. Brava.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Nov. 28 on CBS.