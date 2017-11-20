Chinese Model Recovers Gracefully After Falling At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chinese model Ming Xi took a tumble on the runway but still rose above the mishap.

The 28-year-old slipped Monday while walking during the “Winter’s Tale” portion of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. Xi handled the fall gracefully, readjusting her costume and getting back on her feet in seconds.

Xi, who had tripped on her long train, somehow managed to smile throughout the ordeal. Gizele Oliveira, who was walking behind her, lent a hand as she stood up and then waited for Xi to go forward.

The model’s calm approach to temporary disaster drew applause from the audience and before long, people across social media were praising Xi for her poise. Others also commended Oliveira for her empathy on the runway.

I love ming xi she was still smiling mid fall while my ass would’ve cried right there pic.twitter.com/vdTCRyxDOL — A (@cantfindaudrey) November 20, 2017

Chinese model Ming Xi suffers tumble at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but recovers gracefully. Gizele Oliveira is a real life angel for helping her up and giving her the moment back. Bravo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MK9sxuqwmz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2017

Poor Xi Meng Yao took a fall onstage 😭😭 Baby girl got back up and gave a gorgeous pose though (topic currently trending too), hoping they don’t cut her out ♥️#奚梦瑶 #ximengyao #mingxi pic.twitter.com/VHQ2Heik1w — c-drama tweets (@dramapotatoe) November 20, 2017

HERE'S MING XI FALLING BUT STILL LOOKING GORGEOUS AS HELL THAT'S HOW YOU DO IT!!! pic.twitter.com/7y1UahKSQr — 🍃 ella 🍂 (@seriouslyella) November 20, 2017

Brava, angels. Brava.