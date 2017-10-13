As Williams and Lee continue to battle for custody of their two children in court, Kelly got extra salty on Thursday in her Instagram comments after one follower questioned the origins of her relationship with the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor.

“I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” an Instagram user wrote next to a photo on Kelly’s account.

“They’re not,” she responded. “Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now fuck off.”