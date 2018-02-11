Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Becomes First U.S. Woman To Land Triple Axel At Olympics

Team USA’s Mirai Nagasu has made history at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, becoming the first U.S. female figure skater — and third woman ever — to nail a triple axel during an Olympic competition.

Nagasu, 24, was competing in the women’s free skate in the team event on Monday when she landed the difficult jump. Nagasu received a score of 137.53 for the routine — a personal best.

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Viewers, naturally, went wild.

I SHRIEKED when Mirai hit that triple axel. I haven't even had any wine. #Olympics - J — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) February 12, 2018

Take a bow, @mirai_nagasu. First US woman to land a triple Axel in the #WinterOlympics, third ever. Emotion POURING out after she's done #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/6cCnclVFlH — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 12, 2018

That’s the first triple axel by a US woman at the Olympics. Only Japan’s Midori Ito and Mao Asada have done it before. Adam Rippon leaped from his seat when he saw it. pic.twitter.com/LeD88SGOuw — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 12, 2018

Now that’s a reaction. Mirai Nagasu really was terrific. Rose to the occasion. 137.53 points. Just what she needed to do for the Americans. pic.twitter.com/B4kFdpyeXA — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 12, 2018

Watching Team Canada erupt into applause when American skater Mirai Nagasu became only the third woman to land a triple axel at the #Olympics almost made me tear up. pic.twitter.com/VKBg7Tnmkh — Derek Lewis (@dereklew) February 12, 2018

FLAWLESS triple Axel!!!!!!! Been waiting all season for that!!!! — Jeremy Abbott (@jeremyabbottpcf) February 12, 2018

Even Kristi Yamaguchi, the former Team USA figure skater and Olympic champion, said she was shedding “tears of joy” over Nagasu’s achievement.

Nagasu, who also landed a triple axel at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic last year, is among just a handful of women who have successfully executed the jump in competition. Tonya Harding was the first American woman to achieve the feat, nailing the move at the national championship in 1991.

The Players’ Tribune shared a video on Twitter showing how athletes like Nagasu train to land the challenging jump. It includes using an off-ice skating harness, which can help athletes get a feel of a jump’s rotations.