Australian Columnist Gushes Over Trump, Then Hits Him Where It Hurts

. @mirandadevine : Having now met @realDonaldTrump he is actually taller, slimmer, and better looking in real life. MORE: https://t.co/O8HXx3PDHw #headsup pic.twitter.com/Lha9IORhoP

President Donald Trump is famously sensitive about the size of his hands so this conservative columnist’s attempt to flatter him probably won’t go over very well.

At first, Miranda Devine gushed about Trump’s physical attributes after a recent meeting with him.

“He is actually ― you won’t believe it ― taller, slimmer and better-looking, normal-looking, in real life,” Devine said on Sky News.

But then the conversation took an unexpected turn.

“Does he have little hands?” Perrett asked. “Is there something that’s right in the caricature?”

“He does still have little hands,” Devine conceded.