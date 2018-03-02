MEDIA
03/02/2018 02:49 am ET

Australian Columnist Gushes Over Trump, Then Hits Him Where It Hurts

He's really not going to like hearing this.
President Donald Trump is famously sensitive about the size of his hands so this conservative columnist’s attempt to flatter him probably won’t go over very well. 

At first, Miranda Devine gushed about Trump’s physical attributes after a recent meeting with him.

“He is actually ― you won’t believe it ― taller, slimmer and better-looking, normal-looking, in real life,” Devine said on Sky News. 

But then the conversation took an unexpected turn. 

“Does he have little hands?” Perrett asked. “Is there something that’s right in the caricature?” 

“He does still have little hands,” Devine conceded. 

Check out the full conversation in the clip above. 

