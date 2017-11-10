While every other artist performed live at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night, 2017′s Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, chose to use a track, as his grueling tour schedule was taking a toll on his voice.

.@GarthBrooks brought heart and soul to the #CMAawards stage in this iconic performance! pic.twitter.com/8QLHxNIt2w — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017

Some fellow country music artists were not amused.

Take Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend and fellow singer Anderson East, for instance, who shared his feelings on Brooks’ lip-syncing over social media Thursday.

“I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me,” the “What Would It Take” crooner wrote. “I was told country music is three chords and the truth.”

A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

For his part, Brooks defended his decision to lip-sync “Ask Me How I Know,” explaining that performing all the time isn’t easy on the vocal cords.

“We’re in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days. Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days,” he told reporters backstage at the CMAs, according to Rolling Stone. “We did a game-time call on whether to sing the track or lip-sync, and decided to lip-sync. The voice just isn’t there anymore, and you want to represent country music as best you can.”

Fans reacted to his bold move on Twitter:

I am way late to this, but it’s unjust that @ericchurch & @ChrisStapleton who leave it on the FLOOR during all their shows these days, could lose #CMA Entertainer of the Year to a guy who ADMITTED TO LIP SYNCHING his performance. Don’t care how big he is. https://t.co/vbLLWctyfa — Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) November 10, 2017

Garth Brooks is lip syncing. Not what entertainers of the year do. #CMAawards — Matt Sapp (@MattPSapp) November 9, 2017

This guy puts on 10 shows a week. You ‘fans’ wanna come at him for lip syncing on an awards show ought to try doing that before you judge him. #GarthBrooks https://t.co/izCqzrbp8F — leeelindds (@leelinddds) November 10, 2017