30 Celebrities Read Letter From Detained Immigrant Mother Separated From Only Child

A Honduran woman separated from her child while seeking asylum in the U.S. is getting to tell her story with the help of 30 celebrities.

In February, the woman, who is identified only as Mirian, was separated from her 18-month-old son at the Texas border.

The video was created by actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and is titled “My Name Is Mirian.”

The four-minute video features celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Kumail Nanjiani and Kristen Wiig reading Mirian’s account of her experiences since she came to the U.S. seeking help.

At one point, actress Lena Waithe reads from the part of the letter where Mirian explains why she came to the U.S.

“I brought my son to the United States so that we could seek protection from violence in Honduras,” Waithe says, reading Mirian’s letter.

“We fled Honduras after the military tear-gassed our home,” the letter continues.

Many of the celebrities wipe away tears as they tell Mirian’s story, especially her attempts to contact her young son while they were held in separate facilities.

There is good news for Mirian: An immigration judge ruled in April that she had a credible asylum claim and she was released from custody, according to CNN.

She was reunited with her son a month later.

“I am proof that parents who are legally seeking asylum are being separated from their children for seemingly no reason,” Mirian told the network. “My heart goes out to the other mothers who are still aching for their children.”

Mirian is part of a class-action suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union to challenge the government’s practice of separating immigrant children from their families.