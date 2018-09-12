“From the state with 84 percent of the U.S. freshwater but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma,” she said.

Most Miss America contestants use the eight to 10 seconds they are given to introduce themselves with basic information such as their name, state and education. Sioma, a Grass Lake, Michigan, native and University of Michigan graduate, chatted with Cosmopolitan.com in an interview published Tuesday about why she chose to talk about the Flint water crisis.

“I just thought, ‘Emily, remember why you took this opportunity in the first place,’” Sioma said of her decision, which she said she made a few days before the pageant. “Activism is such a huge part of who I am; I just had this moment thinking, ‘How am I going to make this moment meaningful?’”

“If you don’t make the top 15, you don’t have an opportunity to use your voice [beyond the introduction]. So I knew I had, well, basically eight seconds on TV to make a statement and I wanted to use it for something more than for myself,” she added.

The Flint water crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2015 after Flint officials changed the city’s main water supply from the Detroit system to the Flint River in order to cut costs. Dangerously high levels of lead were found in Flint’s water over a course of 18 months that discolored and poisoned the water.

Not only can lead exposure cause brain damage in young children and miscarriages in women, studies also show that low chlorine levels in the city’s water caused a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that infected about 90 people and killed 12. Researchers also documented an increase in lead in children in the area and a possible increase in fetal deaths.