The Miss America pageant didn’t feature any swimsuits on Sunday, but thanks to one contestant, it did contain a moment of revealing activism.

Instead of giving the usual upbeat bio during her introduction, Miss Michigan Emily Sioma talked about the Flint water crisis.

“From the state with 84 percent of the U.S. freshwater but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma,” she said.

Lead contaminated Flint’s water supply after the city switched its main water source to the Flint River. A number of local officials are now facing charges related to the resulting health crisis.

Watch Miss Michigan do her part to ensure that the problem doesn’t recede from the spotlight.

#MissMichigan just said: “From a state with 84% of the US fresh water but none for its residents to drink...”

Clearly this is not your mother’s Miss America pageant. #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/VsYvFK2GQM — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) September 10, 2018

Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, won the pageant, but Sioma won plenty of hearts.

Oh snap, Miss Michigan didn't give her CV. Talked about clean water for Michigan. LOVE HER. #aumissamerica — Jeff Middents (@Middento) September 10, 2018

Miss Michigan brings up the Flint water crisis. Props girl. #missamerica2019 — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) September 10, 2018

my face at the miss michigan intro #missamerica pic.twitter.com/qVE3Vq0R7m — andrea (@andreabair_6) September 10, 2018