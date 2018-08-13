Missing Hiker’s Mom Shares Message: ‘My Ears Ache To Hear Your Voice'

“I only have one wish ... for you to come home safe and sound. My ears ache to hear your voice and that incredible laugh and my eyes yearn to see the sparkle in your eyes and grin on your face. 28 years is not nearly enough little one!!! You have so much to accomplish! Your purpose here is greater than you could have ever imagined and the world Needs YOU! So fight on with all your might!! We are searching and we won’t stop! Each breath I take, I take for you too!! Feel my heartbeat ... take my energy ... and know that I won’t rest until you are home! I love you peanut! See you soon!!! Xoxo.”