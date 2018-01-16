Missy Elliott Pays An Emotional Tribute To Aaliyah With Throwback Photos

Missy Elliott remembered close friend and collaborator Aaliyah with a moving Instagram post on Tuesday.

In honor of what would have been the late singer’s 39th birthday, the “Work It” artist posted four photos of herself with Aaliyah and a loving birthday message.

“Aaliyah so many people LOVE your Style & Music TIL this day!,” Elliott wrote on Instagram. “I wish they all got a chance to meet you to see how CARING you were to EVERYONE you met!” Her message continued with emoji-filled emotions.

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Jan 16, 2018 at 8:06am PST

Aaliyah tragically died in a plane crash near the Bahamas at the age of 22 in August 2001. The singer had been filming her “Rock the Boat” video on the islands before the accident.

Rapper and music producer Timbaland also remembered the star in a tweet.

Elliott and Timbaland produced Aaliyah’s second studio album, “One in a Million” in 1996. Many fans joined the two hip-hop legends in remembering the late singer on Twitter.

Missy, Aaliyah truly truly changed and impacted my life in ways that I did not even know was possible. Since I was four years old, she resonated with me not only on a musical level - but you could tell that she was such a magnetic and transcendent young woman. We miss her. 😭 — amorphous (@loneamorphous) January 16, 2018

Happy birthday to the Princess of R&B you are truly missed❤️ #Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/jw1oYOknPR — Ken, The Barb (@__TheRealKENN) January 16, 2018

You Would Have Been 39 Today 💕 We Miss You 🖤 Man Oh Man You Were Definitely One In A Million ❤️ Happy Birthday #Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/Bn4NfmvlMS — G R E Y 🥀 (@NiecysUnknown) January 16, 2018