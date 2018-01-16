Missy Elliott Pays An Emotional Tribute To Aaliyah With Throwback Photos

Missy Elliott remembered close friend and collaborator Aaliyah with a moving Instagram post on Tuesday.
In honor of what would have been the late singer’s 39th birthday, the “Work It” artist posted four photos of herself with Aaliyah and a loving birthday message.
“Aaliyah so many people LOVE your Style & Music TIL this day!,” Elliott wrote on Instagram. “I wish they all got a chance to meet you to see how CARING you were to EVERYONE you met!” Her message continued with emoji-filled emotions.
Aaliyah tragically died in a plane crash near the Bahamas at the age of 22 in August 2001. The singer had been filming her “Rock the Boat” video on the islands before the accident.
Rapper and music producer Timbaland also remembered the star in a tweet.
Elliott and Timbaland produced Aaliyah’s second studio album, “One in a Million” in 1996. Many fans joined the two hip-hop legends in remembering the late singer on Twitter.
Happy birthday, baby girl.