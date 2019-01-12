Missy Elliott To Be First Female Hip-Hop Artist Inducted In Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The “Work It” artist made headlines in November when her nomination for the honor was announced.

Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers announced the six new inductees on Saturday. Elliott joins fellow 2019 inductees Dallas Austin, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

The rapper, songwriter and producer congratulated her fellow inductees and nominees on Twitter after the announcement.

“I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 ‘Song Writers Hall of Fame,’” she wrote. “Also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING. I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also.”

John Legend congratulated the multiple Grammy winner on Twitter, writing the honor was “Well deserved!!”

During a segment on “CBS This Morning,” Rodgers, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, called Elliott’s upcoming history-making induction “amazing.”

“To me it’s important to have equality,” the funk legend said. “I’ve written with a lot of women songwriters, but not nearly enough.” He added that Elliott is one of his “favorite writers of all time.”

Jay-Z became the first rapper to be inducted into the hall of fame in 2016. The 2019 induction event is slated to take place on June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.