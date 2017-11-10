Oklahoma Woman Who Married Her Mother Pleads Guilty To Incest

An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother last September pleaded guilty to incest on Tuesday.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann was set for a jury trial, but instead pleaded guilty in exchange for 10 years probation, according to Tulsa World.

Her mother, Patricia Spann, 44, will appear in court for the same charge in January.

Misty Spann, 26, married her biological mother, who was formerly named Patricia Ann Clayton, in March 2016.

Patricia Spann lost custody of Misty and two other children when they were young.

The kids were adopted by their grandmother, and didn’t have contact with Patricia Spann until they were adults, according to local station KFOR TV.

The two women reconnected back in 2014, reportedly “hit it off,” and decided to get married.

Patricia Spann told officials she didn’t think marrying Misty was illegal because her name is no longer listed on her daughter’s birth certificate, according to KFOR TV.

The fact that she wasn’t on the birth certificate is how they were able to get a marriage license.

Their marriage didn’t come to light until a Oklahoma Department of Human Services child welfare investigator did an inquiry that led her to believe that the couple was having an incestuous relationship, according to Tulsa World.

This isn’t the first time that Patricia Spann has married one of her offspring.

In 2008, she married her biological son, a union that was annulled after 18 months, with her son citing incest as the reason, according to The Associated Press.

Court records show that the marriage between Misty and Patricia was annulled in August 2016.