Watch This GOP Congressman Literally Run Away From Questions About Roy Moore

“I’m working on taxes right now and concentrating on that and heading to a meeting where I have to speak and that’s what I’m concentrating on,” Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) told HuffPost, walking quickly down a Senate hallway.

Asked if he has any thoughts at all on the Moore scandal, he replied, “My thoughts are on taxes. If you want to talk about taxes.”

“OK. Do you want to tax Roy Moore?” asked HuffPost.

Enzi said nothing and walked away.