2016 Mock Front Page Eerily Foretells Trump World

A parody newspaper front page featuring Donald Trump and created by the Boston Globe two years ago turns out to be so dead-on that it’s creepy.

The headline screams: “Deportations to Begin; President Calls for Tripling of ICE.” A center photo of Trump features a quote from the president: DEPORT ILLEGALS ‘SO FAST YOUR HEAD WILL SPIN.’

The eerie mirror of reality doesn’t stop there. The story along the right-hand column of the newspaper is headlined: “Markets sink as trade war looms.” The story begins: “Worldwide stocks plunged again Friday, completing the worst month on record as trade wars with both China and Mexico seem imminent.”

Other front-page stories are headlined: “U.S. soldiers refuse to kill ISIS families” and “New libel law targets ’absolute scum’ in press.” Another: “Bank glitch halts border wall work.” That story starts: “Construction on the new border wall with Mexico stopped suddenly on Friday, dealing a major setback to one of President Trump’s key campaign promises after Mexico refused to pay.”

The front page also notes: “Trump on Nobel short list.” In reality Trump has been nominated — twice — in the last two years for a Nobel Peace Prize for his “ideology of peace through force.” But the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced last year that both nominations were forged and an investigation has been launched.

One thing the paper got wrong: A story about Trump’s new pet, a wrinkly sharpei puppy he named after the Chinese first lady.

An editorial note on the mock front page alerts readers: “This is Donald Trump’s America. What you read on this page is what might happen if the GOP front­runner can put his ideas into practice, his words into action.”

The page was created during the presidential election April 10, 2016 (though falsely dated April 9, 2017). A real editorial inside called on the GOP to “stop Donald Trump,” and characterized his campaign “deeply disturbing” and “profoundly un-American.”

Readers were stunned after seeing the page in a tweet Friday from Natasha Bertrand, a writer for The Atlantic. One follower was convinced the paper was created by time travelers warning us.

Not parody. They were secretly time travelers sent back to save humanity. It was a warning all along! — Barbara (@Hobbit_Zombie) April 7, 2018

Oh. My. God. — Will Bailey (@RepWillBailey) April 7, 2018

Down to the “Heavy spring snow” on page T7 — Ankur Pandya (@AnkurFactorial) April 7, 2018