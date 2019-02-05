‘Modern Family’ Will End After Season 11

Another long-running sitcom is coming to an end.

ABC’s award-winning sitcom “Modern Family,” which is in its 10th season, will wrap after season 11.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke made the announcement Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour, multiple outlets report.

But if it’s any consolation for fans, it does sound as if the beloved show will go out with a bang.

“In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss,” Burke promised, according to The Wrap.

The cast of "Modern Family" after winning the fourth of its five Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys in Los Angeles in 2013. Its run on ABC will end next year.

Burke also addressed questions about a possible spin-off, saying that it would be “terrific” but that she hasn’t “heard anything yet,” said Entertainment Tonight.

Many feared that season 10 would be the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan’s last hurrah, but star Sofia Vergara told ET Friday that the 11th season seemed like a done deal.

“I mean, from what I heard, we are doing an 11th season,” she told the outlet. “So, we’re all very excited and very happy.”

Star Julie Bowen also hinted that an additional season was on the horizon in December, telling ET that the cast was approached to do an 11th season. Yet she also hinted at the time that the end was near.

“It would give me an opportunity to cry at the beginning of every episode, every table read,” she told ET. “This is the last time we do an episode 12. It would let us all properly grieve the end of the series as opposed to it being, right now we’re like, ‘No this can’t be it,’ because we’re all enjoying it. No one’s crying. No one’s sad. So, we’re looking forward to being sad.”