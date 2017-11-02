Molly Shannon Is Returning To 'Will & Grace'

Crazy Val is back.

Variety reported Thursday that Molly Shannon will make her return to “Will & Grace” with a guest-starring role in the second half of the first season of the NBC revival.

Shannon will reprise her role of Val Bassett, a neighbor of Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and Grace Adler (Debra Messing). Val became a replacement best friend high-scoring charades player for Will and a rival to Grace, and later went on to stalk Jack (Sean Hayes).

She appeared in five episodes of the original sitcom between 1999 and 2004.

Back in January, Shannon told “Entertainment Tonight” that she was so excited about the revival of “Will & Grace” and “hoped” to return herself.

“Megan [Mullally] and Sean are good friends of mine,” she told “ET” at the People’s Choice Awards. “Debra, the whole cast is so wonderful, Eric McCormack ― it’s the best news ever!”

Fans are pretty excited about her return, too.

The “Will & Grace” reboot premiered in September, 11 years after the show’s final season, and has been scoring high in the 18-49 viewer category. NBC has already ordered episodes for a Season 2, so there’s plenty of time for Val to nab more of Jack’s dirty bath water.

Other guest stars who have already returned this season include Harry Connick Jr., Leslie Jordan, Michael Angarano and Minnie Driver (whose episode airs Thursday, Nov. 2).