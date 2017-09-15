Mom Of 6 Responds To Awkward Things People Say To Big Families

When you have kids, you sometimes run into strangers with unsolicited commentary to offer on your family or your parenting skills.
After an awkward encounter at the grocery store with a man who told her “Wow, you’re busy!,” Jenny Evans, a mom of six who writes about parenting at Unremarkable Files, created a video response to the many misguided comments she’s gotten about the size of her family.
Watch the video below to find out how she responds to “Are they ALL yours?”
