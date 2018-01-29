POLITICS
01/29/2018 07:35 am ET

Monday's Morning Email: Bruno Mars Wasn't The Only Big Winner At The Grammys

And about that Hillary Clinton cameo.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Lucas Jackson / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

 

BRUNO MARS CLEANED UP AT THE GRAMMYS, BUT THE NIGHT WAS ABOUT MORE THAN THE GOLD RECORD STATUES Janelle Monáe warned that the time is up for silencing women. Kesha and Logic performed powerful numbers that reflected on sexual assault and suicide prevention. Hillary Clinton made a surprise cameo to read parts of Fire and Fury, and Nikki Haley was not pleased. People are also unhappy Jay Z got completely shut out last night. And of course, here are all the best red carpet looks featuring the white rose for the “Time’s Up” movement and the complete list of winners. [HuffPost] [Tweet Share on Facebook]

TOP REPUBLICANS ARE BACKING SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER And Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) doesn’t think it’s a half-bad idea to pass a bill to protect him. [HuffPost]

ARE WE WATCHING TRUMP ACCIDENTALLY EXPAND MEDICAID? “Republican lawmakers in a half-dozen states are launching fresh efforts to expand Medicaid, the nation’s health insurance program for the poor, as party holdouts who had blocked the expansion say they’re now open to it because of Trump administration guidelines allowing states to impose new requirements that program recipients work to get benefits.” [WaPo]

THE BRITISH ARE PLANNING A massive protest for President Donald Trump’s unconfirmed visit to London in October. [HuffPost]

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS CONSIDERING NATIONALIZING THE 5G NETWORK Here’s why that’s a big deal. [Axios]

ONLY 39 PERCENT OF AMERICANS HAVE ENOUGH SAVINGS To cover an unexpected $1,000 bill. [HuffPost]

SO A FITNESS APP PUBLISHED A WORLD MAP SHOWING WHERE ALL OF ITS USERS RUN And may have revealed secret U.S. military bases in the process. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

IS FACEBOOK AND GOOGLE’S BUSINESS MODEL IN TROUBLE? “The biggest threat to their business model comes from the General Data Protection Regulation, new data privacy rules set to go in effect in the EU in May.” [HuffPost]

 

OH WE WEREN’T DONE TALKING ABOUT THE GRAMMYS Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who announced they are having a boy, could not have looked cuter on the red carpet. SZA adorably brought her mom and grandma as her dates. Blue Ivy made it clear she is the boss in the family. We love that the Grammys gave the losers puppies. And here are the most outrageous looks from the night. [HuffPost]

A FLIGHT ATTENDANT EXPERIENCE FOR THE AGES How one flight attendant’s unending optimism can change an entire outlook. [HuffPost]

‘THE FOLLOWER FACTORY’ “Social media is a virtual world that is filled with half bots, half real people ... You can’t take any tweet at face value. And not everything is what it seems.” New York state is now probing the bot factory highlighted in this story. [NYT]

THE SUNDANCE MOVIES WE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT NEXT OSCAR SEASON Looking out for Lakeith Stanfield, Laura Dern and Keira Knightley. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Huffington Post The Morning Email Asian Celebrities Melania Trump
Monday's Morning Email: Bruno Mars Wasn't The Only Big Winner At The Grammys

CONVERSATIONS