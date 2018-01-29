Monday's Morning Email: Bruno Mars Wasn't The Only Big Winner At The Grammys

BRUNO MARS CLEANED UP AT THE GRAMMYS, BUT THE NIGHT WAS ABOUT MORE THAN THE GOLD RECORD STATUES Janelle Monáe warned that the time is up for silencing women. Kesha and Logic performed powerful numbers that reflected on sexual assault and suicide prevention. Hillary Clinton made a surprise cameo to read parts of Fire and Fury, and Nikki Haley was not pleased. People are also unhappy Jay Z got completely shut out last night. And of course, here are all the best red carpet looks featuring the white rose for the “Time’s Up” movement and the complete list of winners. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TOP REPUBLICANS ARE BACKING SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER And Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) doesn’t think it’s a half-bad idea to pass a bill to protect him. [HuffPost]

ARE WE WATCHING TRUMP ACCIDENTALLY EXPAND MEDICAID? “Republican lawmakers in a half-dozen states are launching fresh efforts to expand Medicaid, the nation’s health insurance program for the poor, as party holdouts who had blocked the expansion say they’re now open to it because of Trump administration guidelines allowing states to impose new requirements that program recipients work to get benefits.” [WaPo]

THE BRITISH ARE PLANNING A massive protest for President Donald Trump’s unconfirmed visit to London in October. [HuffPost]

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS CONSIDERING NATIONALIZING THE 5G NETWORK Here’s why that’s a big deal. [Axios]

ONLY 39 PERCENT OF AMERICANS HAVE ENOUGH SAVINGS To cover an unexpected $1,000 bill. [HuffPost]

SO A FITNESS APP PUBLISHED A WORLD MAP SHOWING WHERE ALL OF ITS USERS RUN And may have revealed secret U.S. military bases in the process. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

IS FACEBOOK AND GOOGLE’S BUSINESS MODEL IN TROUBLE? “The biggest threat to their business model comes from the General Data Protection Regulation, new data privacy rules set to go in effect in the EU in May.” [HuffPost]