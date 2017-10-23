Monday's Morning Email: McCain Takes A Swipe At Trump For Draft Dodging

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
SEN. JOHN MCCAIN GOES AFTER WEALTHY DRAFT DODGERS “One aspect of the conflict, by the way, that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur,” McCain said. “That is wrong. That is wrong. If we’re going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve.” President Donald Trump received five deferments from the draft during the Vietnam War, four for education and one for bone spurs in his heels. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A TROUBLED POLICE DEPARTMENT REFUSES TO REFORM Take a look at the situation in Albuquerque, New Mexico. [HuffPost]
U.S. SENATORS SHARE THEIR OWN #METOO EXPERIENCES Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) opened up to NBC about their own sexual harassment stories. [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE RENEWED HUNT FOR THE TALIBAN IN AFGHANISTAN “The C.I.A. is expanding its covert operations in Afghanistan, sending small teams of highly experienced officers and contractors alongside Afghan forces to hunt and kill Taliban militants across the country, according to two senior American officials, the latest sign of the agency’s increasingly integral role in President Trump’s counterterrorism strategy.” [NYT]
MARK CUBAN IS HINTING AGAIN ABOUT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT As a Republican. Look out for a tweetstorm soon. [HuffPost]
WHO RESCINDS ZIMBABWE LEADER ROBERT MUGABE’S GOODWILL AMBASSADOR APPOINTMENT The World Health Organization had faced intense criticism for the appointment, as Mugabe’s decades-long rule has been characterized by authoritarianism and corruption. [HuffPost]
ROMAN POLANSKI HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING A 10-YEAR-OLD MODEL Marianne Barnard, a California artist, says the famous director molested her in 1975. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
38 WOMEN HAVE ACCUSED DIRECTOR JAMES TOBACK OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT Giving voice to what had reportedly been an open Hollywood secret. [HuffPost]
THIS PIECE ON CHINESE FUGITIVE GUO WENGUI READS LIKE A LE CARRE NOVEL It includes federal law enforcement in wait at planes and trains, and lobbying to the president that took aides by surprise in a hand-delivered letter through a major donor. [WSJ | Paywall]
BILL O’REILLY’S $100 MILLION FOX CONTRACT WAS RENEWED IN JANUARY After the network reportedly settled a previously unreported $32 million suit over sexual harassment. [HuffPost]
DOCTORS FEAR A POTENTIALLY DEADLY DISEASE OUTBREAK IN PUERTO RICO There have been 74 cases of leptospirosis, an animal-borne bacterial disease, on the island in October alone. [HuffPost]
DID YOU KNOW THERE’S A HALLOWEEN DOG PARADE? You’re welcome for these adorable photos. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S IN THOSE JFK FILES TRUMP IS RELEASING More than 3,000 previously classified documents relating to Kennedy’s assassination have never been released publicly. [HuffPost]
KIT HARINGTON CRIED READING THE FINAL ‘GAME OF THRONES’ SCRIPTS We already have all the feels. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
- This Maureen Dowd interview with Jimmy Carter is wild. The former president talks voting for Sanders, his beefs with the Obama administration and how he wants Trump to send him to North Korea.
- It’s official: Justin Timberlake will be headlining the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.
- The EPA reportedly blocked three of its scientists from talking about climate change at a conference.
- Understanding “cryptojacking,” a practice that could be using your laptop to mine cryptocurrency.
- Trump offers to pay up to $430,000 of his aides’ legal costs.
- This 74-year-old is walking the streets with a sign that says “need kidney 4 wife.”
- Schools are the next big target for hackers.
- Of course Julia Louis-Dreyfus is tackling chemo like a boss.
- We need to talk about fonts.
- Pro tip: Proposing to someone while apple picking can lead to some surprise projectiles.
- Twitter is going all in on the Alec Baldwin should run for president bandwagon.
- Only a dog named “Strudel” would have this adorable of a weight loss story.
- This guy photoshopped Pennywise into all of his sister’s engagement photos.
- Can we talk about the creepy fog that took over the field on “SundayNight Football”?
- Tom Hanks further solidified his spot as America’s uncle by telling those frustrated with current affairs to go “read history.”
- This “Riverdale” star apologized for her insensitive blackface Halloween tweet.
- Sorry Yankees fans ― this 2012 Trump tweet is for you.
CONVERSATIONS