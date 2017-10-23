Monday's Morning Email: McCain Takes A Swipe At Trump For Draft Dodging

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A TROUBLED POLICE DEPARTMENT REFUSES TO REFORM Take a look at the situation in Albuquerque, New Mexico. [HuffPost]

U.S. SENATORS SHARE THEIR OWN #METOO EXPERIENCES Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) opened up to NBC about their own sexual harassment stories. [HuffPost]

INSIDE THE RENEWED HUNT FOR THE TALIBAN IN AFGHANISTAN “The C.I.A. is expanding its covert operations in Afghanistan, sending small teams of highly experienced officers and contractors alongside Afghan forces to hunt and kill Taliban militants across the country, according to two senior American officials, the latest sign of the agency’s increasingly integral role in President Trump’s counterterrorism strategy.” [NYT]

MARK CUBAN IS HINTING AGAIN ABOUT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT As a Republican. Look out for a tweetstorm soon. [HuffPost]

WHO RESCINDS ZIMBABWE LEADER ROBERT MUGABE’S GOODWILL AMBASSADOR APPOINTMENT The World Health Organization had faced intense criticism for the appointment, as Mugabe’s decades-long rule has been characterized by authoritarianism and corruption. [HuffPost]

ROMAN POLANSKI HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING A 10-YEAR-OLD MODEL Marianne Barnard, a California artist, says the famous director molested her in 1975. [HuffPost]