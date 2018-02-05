Monday's Morning Email: Philly Streets Run Green After Eagles' Super Bowl Win

THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WON THEIR FIRST SUPER BOWL And we’re not sure if the city is still standing. Sorry New England Patriots fans, but for the rest of the country: Here are 10 photos of Tom Brady dropping that pass. But don’t worry ― the quarterback says he’ll be back. Watch the year’s best Super Bowl ads, which probably do not include the Dodge adthat used a MLK quote. People had some thoughts about that Prince tribute at Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance. And let’s be honest: Super Bowl 2018 was summed up by this kid looking at his phone as Justin Timberlake was right next to him. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THIS IS YOUR FRIENDLY REMINDER A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COULD BE BREWING THIS WEEK AT 12:01 FRIDAY But, you know, the Super Bowl was nice. Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) are introducing a bipartisan immigration plan in the Senate. While it grants citizenship for dreamers and ups border security, it does not include provisions for Trump’s wall. [WaPo]

UMA THURMAN SPEAKS OUT ABOUT A HARVEY WEINSTEIN ASSAULT And alleged director Quentin Tarantino abused his power. [HuffPost]

MORE THAN HALF OF AMERICAN BABIES ARE AT RISK FOR MALNOURISHMENT Yours truly takes a look at how the first 1,000 days of nutrition can set a child’s course for life or perpetuate a cycle of poverty. [HuffPost]

‘THESE BLOODY DOLLHOUSE SCENES REVEAL A SECRET TRUTH ABOUT AMERICAN CRIME’ “Look closely. Can you see it?” [HuffPost]

THE STORIES FROM LAST WEEK THAT GOT LOST IN THE MEMO FRENZY From mass graves to North Korea. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING