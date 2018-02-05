Monday's Morning Email: Philly Streets Run Green After Eagles' Super Bowl Win

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WON THEIR FIRST SUPER BOWL And we’re not sure if the city is still standing. Sorry New England Patriots fans, but for the rest of the country: Here are 10 photos of Tom Brady dropping that pass. But don’t worry ― the quarterback says he’ll be back. Watch the year’s best Super Bowl ads, which probably do not include the Dodge adthat used a MLK quote. People had some thoughts about that Prince tribute at Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance. And let’s be honest: Super Bowl 2018 was summed up by this kid looking at his phone as Justin Timberlake was right next to him. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THIS IS YOUR FRIENDLY REMINDER A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COULD BE BREWING THIS WEEK AT 12:01 FRIDAY But, you know, the Super Bowl was nice. Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) are introducing a bipartisan immigration plan in the Senate. While it grants citizenship for dreamers and ups border security, it does not include provisions for Trump’s wall. [WaPo]
UMA THURMAN SPEAKS OUT ABOUT A HARVEY WEINSTEIN ASSAULT And alleged director Quentin Tarantino abused his power. [HuffPost]
MORE THAN HALF OF AMERICAN BABIES ARE AT RISK FOR MALNOURISHMENT Yours truly takes a look at how the first 1,000 days of nutrition can set a child’s course for life or perpetuate a cycle of poverty. [HuffPost]
‘THESE BLOODY DOLLHOUSE SCENES REVEAL A SECRET TRUTH ABOUT AMERICAN CRIME’ “Look closely. Can you see it?” [HuffPost]
THE STORIES FROM LAST WEEK THAT GOT LOST IN THE MEMO FRENZY From mass graves to North Korea. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
IT WAS HARD TO REMEMBER THE GLORY OF THE SUPER BOWL After bawling through the hour-long sob fest of “This is Us.” Really, don’t know if we’ll ever recover. [WaPo]
BUT SINCE WE OBVIOUSLY HAVE MORE TO DISCUSS WHEN IT COMES TO SUPER BOWL SHENANIGANS Of course Pink still killed her Super Bowl performance, even with the flu. Is Justin Timberlake the new face of “Dad-pop?” Twitter had a #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay moment. Melania Trump rocked a red, white and blue bomber jacker at her Super Bowl party with Donald. And several Eagles players have said they’re already planning on skipping the White House celebration. [HuffPost]
OH YEAH, AND IN CASE YOU DIDN’T SEE TWITTER AT ALL SUNDAY Kylie Jenner officially announced her pregnancy and the birth of her baby girl. And there was a video to boot. [HuffPost]
CALLS TO THE NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE TRIPLED AFTER LOGIC’S GRAMMY PERFORMANCE The rapper’s hit song “1-800-273-8255” is the hotline’s phone number. [HuffPost]
IN AN IRONY AMONG IRONIES A bunch of the folks who made billions off the social media we’re all addicted to are banding together to combat its addictive nature. [NYT]
YOU CAN WATCH THE LATEST ‘CLOVERFIELD’ INSTALLMENT ON NETFLIX In a surprise drop by the streaming service. The Super Bowl ad announcing that the original came out 10 years ago was especially jarring, considering we definitely remember quite the date tale that goes with that movie involving a kid from a rival speech team. Yes, we were killing the game in high school. [Vanity Fair]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
HuffPost’s Akbar Shahid Ahmed reports on how “years of U.S. government lies could soon result in a Kurdish massacre.”
-
Donald Trump Jr. called the declassified memo a “little bit of sweet revenge.”
-
An actual Nazi is about to be the Republican nominee for a Congressional seat.
-
At least two are dead after an Amtrak derailment in South Carolina.
-
Fred Warmbier, the father of Otto Warmbier, who died after he was imprisoned in North Korea, has been invited as Mike Pence’s guest to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
-
How Canada is facing its own #MeToo.
-
There is no doubt that the Super Bowl-watching nuns were the best part of the day.
-
The Florida police have thwarted a man’s attempt to kidnap Lana del Rey.
-
We also got a “Star Wars” “Solo” teaser trailer.
-
For the love of curling.
-
We are scarred by this “Fifty Shades of DeVito” parody.
-
Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup are not about the Bitcoin life.
-
Proving that the most drama in this “Bachelor” season is happening off screen ― one of the contestants was reported as “missing” while she was on the show.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!