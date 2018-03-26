Monday's Morning Email: Stormy Daniels opens up about Trump

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Hello! Eliot Nelson here, covering for Lauren Weber, who is on a reporting trip this week and misses you all terribly.

STORMY DANIELS: TRUMP ‘KNOWS I’M TELLING THE TRUTH’ Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels, opened up about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump during an interview broadcast on “60 Minutes.” Daniels is suing to have a non-disclosure agreement she signed nullified. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

GUNMAKER REMINGTON FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY The announcement comes as Americans protested across the country this weekend for stricter gun control. [Reuters]

DOZENS KILLED IN MALL FIRE IN RUSSIA At least 64 people are dead after the blaze erupted in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. [Reuters]

CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ALLEGEDLY SENT FOREIGN NATIONALS TO WORK ON U.S. CAMPAIGNS The data firm mostly employed foreigners to work on electing Republicans, the Washington Post reported Sunday, in violation of a U.S. law stipulating that foreign nationals cannot “directly or indirectly participate in the decision-making process.” [WaPo]

GOP REP WON’T SEEK RE-ELECTION, BOOSTING DEMOCRATS Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) made the announcement following the redrawing of the Keystone State’s congressional districts and Conor Lamb’s recent upset special election victory to fill another House seat in the state. [Reuters]

THE WORLD MARCHED FOR OUR LIVES, TOO There was strong international support Saturday for the gun control rallies in the U.S. [HuffPost]

ARE NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENTS ANTI-DEMOCRATIC? Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against Trump over her non-disclosure agreement raises serious questions about whether the agreements violate basic First Amendment protections. [HuffPost]

DOCTORS SLAM RICK SANTORUM’S GUN COMMENTS The former Republican senator from Pennsylvania said students should learn CPR to help mitigate the effects of school shootings. [HuffPost]

WHEN WILL KACEY MUSGRAVES BE LOVED? Despite critical and commercial success, country radio won’t play the musician’s work. [HuffPost]