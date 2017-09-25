POLITICS
Monday's Morning Email: The NFL Takes A Knee

Dozens of NFL players took part in the protests.
THE NFL TAKES A KNEE Dozens of NFL players demonstrated by taking a knee during the national anthem on Sunday following President Donald Trump's criticism on Friday against athletes that kneel. The Seattle Seahawks sat out the anthem, while the Pittsburgh Steelers also stayed off the field. The owner of the Jaguars, who is a Trump donor, linked arms with his players and called the president's remarks "divisive." Trump, insisting his criticism had nothing to do with race, called for an NFL boycott to stop the protests.

THE NEW TRAVEL BAN North Korea, Venezuela and Chad were added to the list. [Reuters]

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW OBAMACARE REPEAL DRAFT Including how it further weakens pre-existing condition protections and throws a bunch of money at the states of wavering GOP senators. [HuffPost]

10 NUMBERS THAT EXPLAIN THE DEVASTATION IN PUERTO RICO Between 80 to 90 percent of homes are destroyed in certain areas. And here’s how you can help. [HuffPost]

SOUND FAMILIAR? “President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, has used a private email account alongside his official White House account to exchange messages with other administration officials, Politico reported on Sunday.” [Reuters]

ANGELA MERKEL WON REELECTION OVER THE WEEKEND But Germany’s parliament is far from gender equality, and a far-right nationalist party won parliament spots. [HuffPost]

1 DEAD, MULTIPLE INJURED IN TENNESSEE CHURCH SHOOTING A masked gunman opened fire on congregants as they left a Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch Sunday morning. [HuffPost]

NETS AND LASERS Are part of the Pentagon’s developing toolkit in its fight against ISIS drones. [NYT]

RURAL MATERNITY WARDS ARE CLOSING, AND WOMEN’S LIVES ARE ON THE LINE “Women will be delivering in cars or at home. Some will get hardly any prenatal care.” [HuffPost]

YES, KYLIE JENNER IS REPORTEDLY PREGNANT No, we don’t know much more than that. [HuffPost]

START TAKING ENGAGEMENT BETS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance. [HuffPost]

WE FEEL ANCIENT Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the “Full House” premiere. [HuffPost]

WOULD YOU LET WALMART STOCK YOUR REFRIGERATOR? As in, put things in your refrigerator when you weren’t home? [HuffPost]

FORGET CHEAT SHEET This kid brought in a cheat poster. [HuffPost]

THIS LITTLE GIRL IS TOTALLY CONFUSED BY THE LACK OF TOUCHSCREEN ON A GAMEBOY Remember when you thought it was the coolest? Yeah, she’s not impressed. [HuffPost]

