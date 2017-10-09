Monday's Morning Email: What The White House Wants In Return For DACA

WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE WANTS IN RETURN FOR DACA “The White House told Congress on Sunday night that it wants a border wall and new limits on legal immigration in return for allowing people illegally brought into the United States as children to remain here ― demands top Democrats say renege on a deal President Donald Trump himself made with them last month.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

BOB CORKER: TRUMP’S VOLATILITY COULD SPARK ‘WORLD WAR III’ The GOP senator did not hold back Sunday, having previously said it’s “a shame the White House has become an adult day care center.” [HuffPost]

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN FIRED FROM HIS PRODUCTION COMPANY Following mounting sexual harassment allegations, the company that he co-founded fired him. A TV journalist revealed new allegations against the movie mogul to HuffPost, and Weinstein’s adviser Lisa Bloom dropped him. Actress Rose McGowan, who reportedly is one of eight women to reach settlements with Harvey Weinstein over the years, called for the entire board of The Weinstein Company to resign. And here’s what the president had to say about the scandal. [HuffPost]

MIKE PENCE WALKS OUT OF NFL GAME OVER KNEELING PROTEST Trump had asked him to leave if any players knelt. [HuffPost]

RED CROSS DRAMATICALLY CUTTING BACK ON AFGHANISTAN SERVICE After a series of deadly attacks. [Reuters]

U.S. AND TURKEY MUTUALLY SUSPEND VISA SERVICES After a U.S. consulate employee was arrested in Turkey. [HuffPost]

PORTRAIT OF AN AMERICAN MASS SHOOTER “As he was waiting to be taken to jail, a local reporter asked Willie Cory Godbolt why he did it. Why did he kill all those people?” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING