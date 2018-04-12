Monopoly Man Photobombs A Senate Hearing

Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney appeared before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday to discuss his record as acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But the star of the show was seated behind him.

Dressed as Monopoly board game mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags, Amanda Werner of the nonprofit Public Justice spent the two-hour hearing quietly mocking Mulvaney as a defender of the rich. Take a look at some of Werner’s best material in the video above. We were particularly impressed with the use of multiple mustaches.

Since he was named to the top CFPB job in November, Mulvaney has not taken a single enforcement action against payday lenders, banks or any other financial firms. He has stalled the agency’s rule targeting abusive payday loans and put an investigation into the massive Equifax hack on ice. Mulvaney, who also serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget, is friendly with the financial industry and does not believe the CFPB should exist.

Earlier this week, Werner made an appearance at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate hearing dressed as a Russian troll. Werner previously donned the Monopoly Man outfit to attend a Senate hearing featuring former Equifax CEO Richard Smith.