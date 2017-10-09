Everything You Knew About 'Monster Mash' May Be A Lie

For the past 55 years, Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s novelty classic “Monster Mash” has been an important part of Halloween.

It seems only now are people paying close attention to the lyrics ― and it’s freaking them out.

Turns out “Monster Mash” may just be a song about a guy who sees and hears monsters performing and dancing to a song called “Monster Mash” ― but not necessarily the song “Monster Mash” itself. So the actual song could be entirely different.

A guy named Lawrence Miles tweeted the mind-bending theory on Saturday evening.

Guys. I'm here to red-pill you all.



You've never heard the actual Monster Mash. You've just heard a record *about* the Monster Mash.



Yeah. — Lawrence Miles (@Lawrence_Miles) October 8, 2017

He explained further.

Bobby Pickett is a non-monster recalling an occasion when he heard monsters mashing. At best, his recording is only a rough approximation. — Lawrence Miles (@Lawrence_Miles) October 8, 2017

Some people tried to argue that the lyrics say otherwise.

Okay how does this square with “I was working in the lab, late one night, when my eyes beheld an eerie sight” — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 8, 2017

Except that Bobby “Boris” orchestrated/created the whole thing: “My monster mash is a hit.” 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Honestly Karen (@KarenHonestly) October 9, 2017

He invented the mash....



"Then you can mash, then you can monster mash

The monster mash, and do MY graveyard smash." — Scott Walker (@s_walker86) October 8, 2017

But the theory held up under some scrutiny.

The lyrics indicate that the Monster Mash could be both a dance *and* a song. — #702Strong. (@VegasRebs) October 8, 2017

This opened up the door to more theories.

So what you’re saying is “This is not the Monster Mash, this is just a tribute.” — Dr. NerdL💀ve (@DrNerdLove) October 8, 2017

Also there is nothing in the song to assert it took place around Halloween — John 🇺🇸🤖🐶🖥📱 (@jeisensc) October 8, 2017

Some theories got a little more extreme than others.

For all we know, Pickett could've witnessed some satanic ritual which he mistook for innocent ghoulish mashing. — Rae Of The Dead (@page_turnerr) October 8, 2017

The implication that humans ― with the obvious exception of Pickett himself ― might never have heard the mysterious “Monster Mash” song that inspired Pickett to write his song with the same title blew some people’s minds.

How could I have been so blind for so long? This changes everything. — Alex (@DelcoDown) October 8, 2017

That was followed by a series of reaction tweets.

What kinda Jaden smith shit? pic.twitter.com/LsSeTmaHfX — Bunsolved Claire (@try_wheeze) October 8, 2017

Sadly, Pickett died in 2007 so he’s unable to comment on whether his song is the actual “Monster Mash” or just a song about a song called “Monster Mash.”