Montana Man Shoots At Guy He Thinks Is Bigfoot

A Montana man who thought he was shooting at Bigfoot on Sunday ended up making a big mistake.
The supposed Sasquatch was actually a fellow human setting up targets to shoot in a forest area near Helena.
The 27-year-old victim narrowly avoided death when one bullet hit 3 feet to his left. Another bullet whizzed by him on the right, according to the Idaho Statesman.
Police said the victim tried to avoid more gunfire by running into the trees, before he was able to confront his shooter: a man in a black Ford F-150.
The alleged shooter reportedly told the victim, “I thought you were Bigfoot,” Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told the paper.
The victim added that the suspect told him, “I don’t target practice — but if I see something that looks like Bigfoot, I just shoot at it.”
The alleged shooter then reportedly told his victim to wear orange if he didn’t want to be confused for Bigfoot.
“It seemed like a non-emotional approach to something that’s extremely serious,” Dutton told local station KTMF TV.
The alleged victim told dispatchers the incident occurred Sunday but he didn’t report it until Monday, saying he “didn’t think it was necessary,” according to the Helena Independent Record. In addition, the man was not able to provide a description of the alleged shooter or a license plate number from the truck.
Deputies have not found a vehicle matching the description, but Dutton told the Idaho Statesman that a woman has come forward saying she too had been shot at by a man in a black F-150.
The woman didn’t mention Bigfoot, but she was able to give a description of her alleged attacker. Dutton said authorities are working to find the man.