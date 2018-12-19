Montana Man Shoots At Guy He Thinks Is Bigfoot

The alleged victim told dispatchers the incident occurred Sunday but he didn’t report it until Monday, saying he “didn’t think it was necessary,” according to the Helena Independent Record. In addition, the man was not able to provide a description of the alleged shooter or a license plate number from the truck.

Deputies have not found a vehicle matching the description, but Dutton told the Idaho Statesman that a woman has come forward saying she too had been shot at by a man in a black F-150.

The woman didn’t mention Bigfoot, but she was able to give a description of her alleged attacker. Dutton said authorities are working to find the man.