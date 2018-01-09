U.S. NEWS
Videos Of Mudslide-Ravaged Montecito Reveal Staggering Devastation

More than a dozen people have died in the disaster.

By Dominique Mosbergen

A highway clogged with a river of mud. Crushed vehicles and homes. Rescue workers desperately scouring wreckage for survivors: The photos and videos out of Montecito, California, on Tuesday showed a town devastated by mudslides and debris flows mere weeks after it was ravaged by the Thomas fire.

At least 13 people have died in the disaster, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. The number of casualties are expected to increase as rescue operations continue.

On Tuesday, the county fire department, residents, journalists and others took to Twitter to share photos and video of the devastation.

