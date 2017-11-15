Moon Promptly Discusses Pohang Earthquake Upon Returning Home

President Moon Jae-in arrives at Seoul Airport in Seongnam on November 15 after his 8-day tour to Southeast Asia. He headed to Cheong Wa Dae upon returning to discuss the situation./ Source: Yonhap News

By AsiaToday reporter Joo Sung-sik

President Moon Jae-in checked on the damage caused by an earthquake occurred in Pohang on Wednesday to set out measures upon returning from his 8-day tour to Southeast Asia.

After returning home from Seoul Airport in Seongnam, the president immediately held a meeting to discuss the situation at Cheong Wa Dae. Prior to that, Moon received a report on the earthquake via satellite call from the National Crisis Management Center while on Air Force One to return home and ordered the convening of a meeting of chiefs and advisers.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also ordered all related ministries to carry out everything to help victims upon hearing about the quake. He ordered them to maintain an emergency system until the end of the earthquake, and prepare thoroughly for aftershocks.

Lee ordered Interior and Safety Minister Kim Boo-kyum to quickly check the damage caused by the earthquake. To Do Jong-hwan, minister of culture, sports and tourism, and Nam Jae-cheol, chief of the Korea Meteorological Administration, the prime minister requested, "Spread the earthquake-related information quickly and accurately as people are anxious about the earthquake and the possibility of aftershocks, and provide psychological stability and care."

Lee also ordered Trade Minister Paik Un-gyu, Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mi, Science and IT Minister Yoo Young-min to check and verify any failure reports of national infrastructure services such as nuclear power, electricity, telecommunications and transport as soon as possible and take necessary measures if needed.

In particular, Lee asked Education Minister Kim Sang-gon to prevent any disruption to the preparation and implementation of the college entrance exam, or Suneung.

Meanwhile, the magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the northern Pohang at around 2:29p.m. on Wednesday and a series of aftershocks followed. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, it marked the second-strongest quake ever to hit South Korea after last year's magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Gyeongju.