12/07/2018 01:51 pm ET

Alaskan Couple Catches Moose Playing 'Ding-Dong, Ditch' At Their Door

Considering the couple is still reeling from the Nov. 30 earthquake, the wildlife visit was a bit of an aftershock of its own.
By David Moye

Kyle Stultz and Allie Johnstone were shocked early Wednesday morning when the doorbell to their home in Anchorage, Alaska, started ringing up a storm.

Stultz checked on his dogs and looked out the door but saw no signs of anything.

“We were thinking kids coming through playing ding dong ditch or maybe a neighbor coming through. We had no idea,” Stultz told local station KTVA.

But security footage didn’t show the presence of teenage pranksters, missionaries, or even a lost pizza driver.

“We had this nice moose behind waiting for us right here,” Stultz said. “And he decided to back up right into it and that’s how he got our doorbell.”

Considering the couple is still reeling from the Nov. 30 earthquake, the moose visit was a bit of an aftershock of its own.

“I was in bed when the earthquake happened so I ran out of bed and we’re getting kind of our way back into life right now after still hearing all these aftershocks,” Johnstone said, according to WILX 10. “So at that point of night, it was like what now?”

The couple told KTVA they are happy the security camera caught something positive for once.

David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
