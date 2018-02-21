Even Moose Are Hooked On The Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are addictive viewing. And this moose in Calgary, Canada, couldn’t keep its eyes off the coverage:
Matt Duncombe shared the above snap of the moose on Monday.
“Little fella was just looking for a bobsleigh update,” he wrote in a further tweet. Duncombe’s wife, Lynda, also posted the photograph online.
It’s unclear how long the moose remained at the window. HuffPost has reached out for further information.
But the image went viral and sparked some amusing responses:
It also inspired folks to share pictures of other animals who were hooked on the Winter Games:
