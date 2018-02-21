Even Moose Are Hooked On The Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are addictive viewing. And this moose in Calgary, Canada, couldn’t keep its eyes off the coverage:

Matt Duncombe shared the above snap of the moose on Monday.

“Little fella was just looking for a bobsleigh update,” he wrote in a further tweet. Duncombe’s wife, Lynda, also posted the photograph online.

It’s unclear how long the moose remained at the window. HuffPost has reached out for further information.

But the image went viral and sparked some amusing responses:

Lol bobsleigh game so strong even moose want to watch 😂🇨🇦 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 20, 2018

Moose be all like GOOOOOOOLLLLLLLDDDD!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TETA5H0PW2 — Marcia Walteres (@MarciaWalteres) February 20, 2018

I thought moose were more of the figure skating types. — Sue Lubowitz (@SueLubowitz) February 20, 2018

He’s actually waiting on the curling finals. — JerryAscione (@JerryAscione) February 20, 2018

It also inspired folks to share pictures of other animals who were hooked on the Winter Games:

Diana catching the curling action. pic.twitter.com/y6WhX3YiWL — Mimo Nielsen (@gothmimo) February 20, 2018

Haha! Love it! No moose on our porch, but we has cat watching figure skating. pic.twitter.com/Hu3HGurJ9z — Flutterby Project (@fluttrbyproject) February 20, 2018