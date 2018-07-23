The Enquirer is owned by American Media Inc ― whose CEO, David Pecker, is a friend of Trump’s. According to the Times, the Justice Department’s raid on Cohen’s office was partly meant to investigate whether payments to women who said they’d had affairs with the president constituted illegal campaign contributions or violations of federal campaign finance laws. The AMI payment to McDougal, for example, could be considered an illegal campaign contribution.

Asked about the deal just days before the 2016 election, the Trump campaign’s then-spokeswoman Hope Hicks told The Wall Street Journal: “We have no knowledge of any of this.”

Yet the recording suggests that Cohen and Trump had discussed McDougal’s payment two months before the election.

In a tweet on Saturday, the president denied any wrongdoing and expressed surprise at the tape’s existence.