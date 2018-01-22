Morgan Freeman Criticizes 'Gender-Specific' SAG Statuettes

As Morgan Freeman accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, the veteran actor called the accolade an “enormous honor.” Then, he took issue with the show’s “gender-specific” statuettes.

“This is beyond honor. This is a place in history,” Freeman said as he received a standing ovation.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters A worker applies a patina on "The Actor" statuette on January 9, 2018.

The SAG statuette — known as “The Actor” — depicts a nude male figure holding two masks, one of comedy and one of tragedy. (The Lifetime Achievement Award that Freeman received depicts just the masks.)

“I wasn’t going to do this,” Freeman said at the end of his short acceptance speech. “I’m going to tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back; from the front, it’s gender-specific.”

Then, with a mischievous grin, he added: “Maybe I started something.”