'Morning Joe' Hosts 'Fully Support' Decision To Suspend Longtime Contributor Mark Halperin

Mika Brzezinski addressed the mounting sexual harassment allegations against veteran journalist Mark Halperin during Friday’s episode of “Morning Joe,” and said she agreed with NBC’s decision to suspend the longtime contributor.

“Our hearts break for Mark and his family, because he is our friend. But we fully support NBC’s decision here,” said Brzezinski, who co-hosts the MSNBC morning show with fiance Joe Scarborough.

“We want to know more about these disturbing allegations,” she added. “We want to know the stories. We need to know what happened. And we’re not going to avoid the story just because he is our friend.”

Halperin was pulled as a contributor to MSNBC and NBC hours after CNN reported late Wednesday that five women had accused the journalist of sexually harassing them when he worked at ABC News. Penguin Press canceled the publication of Halperin’s new book, and HBO dropped plans to pursue a miniseries tied to it.

Brzezinski said Friday that she has spoken to some of the women who made allegations against Halperin.