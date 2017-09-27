Moscow Mule Gummies Are Here

Move over rosé chews! There’s a new boozy gummy candy in town, and it’s bursting with delicious fall flavors. And no, we’re not talking about anything pumpkin spice (though this brand offers those, too).

Moscow Mule cocktail candy is finally at Target and the Instagram account Candy Hunting has the proof. Though I’ve yet to get my hands on a bag, the packaging indicates that the gummy goodies will have all of the intoxicating elements of a traditional Mule, including lime and ginger, sans the hangover. Throw in a kick of mint for good measure and that sounds like a true party for your tastebuds.

The candies, which are located in the seasonal section, managed to go undetected by one commenter who lamented a recent trip to the big box store.

"Man. I was just there today," the user wrote. "I bet those Moscow mule ones are amazing. Ginger and lime?!? I'm down." My thoughts exactly.

This isn't the first time Project 7 has wowed customers with a sweet tooth, either. The brand is known for celebrating all things top-shelf with scrumptious creations like Margarita Vida gum and both Champagne Dreams and Mojito Mambo gummies. If booze-infused sweets aren't your thing, you'll be delighted to know they also offer flavors like S'mores Delight, Coconut Lime, and Ch-Ch-Churro.

I can't think of a better way to welcome autumn than by stocking up on candies and burrowing under a blanket. And if you're interested in sharing with a friend, at least you can feel good knowing the line's fall-themed releases are not nearly as divisive as the person who celebrated the changing of the leaves with a candy corn-covered pizza.

You can check out the company's fun offerings on their Instagram page, but be warned: Just two minutes on their page will likely cause insatiable cravings!